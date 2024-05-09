ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
In occupied Mariupol, invaders form a register of "undesirable" residents

Kyiv

 16900 views

In the occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders are forming a register of "undesirable" residents who will be banned from living in the city, while bringing in ethnic Russians and Central Asians to change the demographic composition.

Russians are forming registers of residents of occupied Mariupol who will be banned from living in the city. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, according to the CNS, these are people who are subject to deportation and those who will not be able to return.

600 residents returned to the city for various reasons. However, the enemy is afraid of the return of the "agents" of the Defense Forces and is creating a register of "undesirable" residents.

We have another crime of the Russian Federation, when residents are not allowed to live in their hometown, which was also destroyed by the Russian armed forces, because of the Kremlin's policy. At the same time, ethnic Russians and people from Central Asia are being brought to Mariupol. Thus, the demographic composition of the population is changing,

- the statement said.

Recall

Collaborators illegally seize and sell to Russian "investors" Ukrainian land on the Azov coast, including boarding houses, recreation centers and recreational areas.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
mariupolMariupol

