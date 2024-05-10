In occupied Mariupol 10 wounded Russian servicemen were taken to hospital after explosions - city council

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, 10 Russian soldiers were wounded in the explosions the night before, the Mariupol City Council reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Yesterday around 10:30 p.m., explosions were heard in the center of Mariupol. There is preliminary information that the falling debris from a downed missile caused damage on the ground and a fire broke out. It took about two hours to put out. There is information that 10 Russian soldiers were injured. They were taken to a hospital outside the city to hide the consequences