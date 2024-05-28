ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In occupied Kherson region, people who drowned as a result of Kakhovka HPP explosion were diagnosed with heart attack - RMA representative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17357 views

In the occupied Kherson region, in the death certificates of people who drowned as a result of the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, collaborating doctors diagnosed a heart attack to conceal the true number of victims.

After the russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, new mass graves of civilian victims appeared. There are reports that their death certificates were falsified to conceal the true number of victims caused by the destruction of the reservoir and the flooding of settlements. This was stated by the head of the Department of Internal and Information Policy of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Tolokonnikov during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As a result of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant tragedy, there were many missing persons. There were reports from communities that the occupiers buried civilians in mass graves. In addition, in local hospitals, collaborating doctors diagnosed people who drowned as a result of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant tragedy as having a heart attack in order not to spoil the statistics

- He said.

Tolokonnikov also said that in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians continue to torture pro-Ukrainian people.

russians continue to torture pro-Ukrainian people. There are constant reports of disappearances from the population, but it is difficult to officially verify them

- Tolokonnikov says.

According to him, Ukraine will face many challenges after the de-occupation of the left bank of the Kherson region, as there will be many horrific findings.

Recall

At least 25 thousand civilians in Mariupol were killed during the russian invasion, including 164 children. These figures were cited by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

