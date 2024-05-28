In occupied Kherson region, people who drowned as a result of Kakhovka HPP explosion were diagnosed with heart attack - RMA representative

After the russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, new mass graves of civilian victims appeared. There are reports that their death certificates were falsified to conceal the true number of victims caused by the destruction of the reservoir and the flooding of settlements. This was stated by the head of the Department of Internal and Information Policy of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Tolokonnikov during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As a result of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant tragedy, there were many missing persons. There were reports from communities that the occupiers buried civilians in mass graves. In addition, in local hospitals, collaborating doctors diagnosed people who drowned as a result of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant tragedy as having a heart attack in order not to spoil the statistics - He said.

Tolokonnikov also said that in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians continue to torture pro-Ukrainian people.

russians continue to torture pro-Ukrainian people. There are constant reports of disappearances from the population, but it is difficult to officially verify them - Tolokonnikov says.

According to him, Ukraine will face many challenges after the de-occupation of the left bank of the Kherson region, as there will be many horrific findings.

At least 25 thousand civilians in Mariupol were killed during the russian invasion, including 164 children. These figures were cited by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

russia killed hundreds of people: the occupiers hide the number of dead in the Kherson Oblast blast due to Kakhovskaya HPP - Associated Press