In Norway, all trains were halted and emergency service numbers stopped working due to a large-scale communications outage

In Norway, a major outage affecting telecommunications operator Telenor on October 8 paralyzed rail services across the country for several hours and disrupted emergency service telephone numbers. NRK reports, according to UNN.

Details

The communication problems began after 3:00 p.m. local time. Because of the disruptions, railway dispatchers could not contact emergency services, so train traffic was completely suspended for safety reasons.

At Oslo Central Station, passengers were asked to leave the carriages and use alternative transport. Due to massive demand for taxis, chaos broke out at the station, while railway company Vy organized bus services to major cities.

The outage affected police and emergency responders

The problems also affected emergency service telephone numbers. People were advised to contact local police stations using alternative numbers. At the same time, the dedicated emergency communications network for government services continued to operate.

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After 6:00 p.m., Telenor reported that normal connections between telephone networks had been restored. However, trains were still operating with delays in the evening. Railway officials expected a return to the regular timetable the following morning.

Norway's Communications Authority, Nkom, said that the incident was not related to an attack. Telenor also denied the cyberattack theory, but the exact cause of the major technical failure has not yet been identified.

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