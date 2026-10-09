In Norway, all trains were halted and emergency service numbers stopped working due to a large-scale communications outage

$44.860.0850.160.48
ukenru
10:56 PM • 362 views
An oil slick formed off the coast of russia after the attack on the tanker — the Russians claimed there were no consequences
10:17 PM • 2902 views
Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war
09:36 PM • 5366 views
"They struck our data centers, so we responded" – Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine attacked Yandex in Russia
08:58 PM • 6720 views
Sandu responded on whether Moldova is ready for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine amid another winter during the war
08:29 PM • 7432 views
Ukraine demands an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia’s massive strikes and dozens killed – Sybiha
07:45 PM • 10486 views
Kyiv is switching to survival mode – Klitschko urged residents to leave the capital
06:06 PM • 13285 views
Meeting of the Ukrainian team with Kushner and Witkoff — who will represent Kyiv and whether Europeans will join
05:23 PM • 16449 views
Some regions will again be without electricity tomorrow — where and how the schedules will apply
October 8, 03:10 PM • 24637 views
The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Omsk Oil Refinery 2,500 km from Ukraine — what is known about the plantVideo
October 8, 02:57 PM • 20328 views
Occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council building with a drone, hitting the coat of armsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3.5m/s
57%
746mm
Popular news
Arsenal talent Max Dowman received three honors at once from Guinness World RecordsVideoOctober 8, 01:25 PM • 21563 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after returning to Britain — she was spotted with Malala YousafzaiPhotoOctober 8, 01:55 PM • 20679 views
Xbox launches a new film and television divisionOctober 8, 01:59 PM • 19792 views
President of Poland Nawrocki trained with boxing legend PacquiaoPhotoVideoOctober 8, 02:34 PM • 19347 views
Ancient Greek gods, a road movie, and the Realm of the Dead — the first teaser for Pavlo Ostrikov’s new film "Tragedy" has been releasedPhotoVideoOctober 8, 04:39 PM • 15493 views
Publications
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken awayOctober 8, 01:55 PM • 28816 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhotoOctober 8, 12:39 PM • 25724 views
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
Exclusive
October 8, 07:36 AM • 45125 views
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 70336 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 66286 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince Harry revealed an unusual family rule that he and Meghan Markle follow for a happy marriage10:06 PM • 952 views
Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she had not read Michael Douglas's scandalous memoirs and explained why09:05 PM • 1932 views
The White House considers anyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" an enemy - TrumpPhoto06:25 PM • 5788 views
Ancient Greek gods, a road movie, and the Realm of the Dead — the first teaser for Pavlo Ostrikov’s new film "Tragedy" has been releasedPhotoVideoOctober 8, 04:39 PM • 15533 views
President of Poland Nawrocki trained with boxing legend PacquiaoPhotoVideoOctober 8, 02:34 PM • 19389 views
Actual
Heating
Series
Film
Starlink
Technology

In Norway, all trains were halted and emergency service numbers stopped working due to a large-scale communications outage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

A massive Telenor outage paralyzed Norway's railway system and disrupted emergency numbers. The cause of the incident has not yet been established.

In Norway, all trains were halted and emergency service numbers stopped working due to a large-scale communications outage

In Norway, a major outage affecting telecommunications operator Telenor on October 8 paralyzed rail services across the country for several hours and disrupted emergency service telephone numbers. NRK reports, according to UNN.

Details

The communication problems began after 3:00 p.m. local time. Because of the disruptions, railway dispatchers could not contact emergency services, so train traffic was completely suspended for safety reasons.

At Oslo Central Station, passengers were asked to leave the carriages and use alternative transport. Due to massive demand for taxis, chaos broke out at the station, while railway company Vy organized bus services to major cities.

The outage affected police and emergency responders

The problems also affected emergency service telephone numbers. People were advised to contact local police stations using alternative numbers. At the same time, the dedicated emergency communications network for government services continued to operate.

Two minibuses collided in Kyiv; a child is among those injured05.10.26, 14:01 • 4822 views

After 6:00 p.m., Telenor reported that normal connections between telephone networks had been restored. However, trains were still operating with delays in the evening. Railway officials expected a return to the regular timetable the following morning.

Norway's Communications Authority, Nkom, said that the incident was not related to an attack. Telenor also denied the cyberattack theory, but the exact cause of the major technical failure has not yet been identified.

Two trains collided at the "Pidzamche" station in Lviv; there are injured people08.10.26, 22:18 • 2008 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Cyberattack
Oslo
Norway