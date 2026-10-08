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Two trains collided at the "Pidzamche" station in Lviv; there are injured people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

At Pidzamche station, a Lviv–Sokal diesel train collided with an electric locomotive. The driver was injured, and four passengers require assistance.

Two trains collided at the "Pidzamche" station in Lviv; there are injured people

The Lviv — Sokal diesel train collided with an electric locomotive while departing from Pidzamche station, UNN reports, citing Ukrzaliznytsia. 

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the diesel train driver sustained a leg injury, and medical assistance is also being provided to 4 passengers of the diesel train. The electric locomotive drivers were not injured.  

All key railway specialists and special services are on site to thoroughly investigate the circumstances.

We would add

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers freed the assistant driver and, together with medics, transported two injured people to an ambulance.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
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