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Two minibuses collided in Kyiv; a child is among those injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Two minibuses collided in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. Three people were injured, including a child; their condition is being clarified.

Two minibuses collided in Kyiv; a child is among those injured

On October 5, a traffic accident involving two minibuses occurred in Kyiv, injuring three people, including a child. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

Police are establishing the circumstances of a traffic accident involving two minibuses in the Sviatoshynskyi district

- the police reported.

The accident occurred today at around 11:30 a.m. on Symyrenka Street.

"According to preliminary information, three people, including a child, were injured as a result of the collision between two route buses. The victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance, and information about their condition is being уточнена", - the police stated.

An investigative and operational team from the capital's main police department specializing in traffic accident investigations, a patrol police unit, and doctors are working at the scene.

In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.27.09.26, 11:57 • 15693 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Kyiv