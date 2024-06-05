In Nikolayevshchina at night destroyed 6 "Shahed": fragments damaged ten private houses

In the Mykolaiv region on the night of June 5, the air defense forces shot down six Shahed 131/136 UAVs. However, as a result of falling debris, ten private houses and cars were damaged on the territory of the dacha cooperative of the bug community. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

On the night of June 5, the forces and means of air defense in Mykolaiv region destroyed six Shahed 131/136 UAVs - Kim wrote in Telegram.

The chairman of the RMA said that on the territory of the dacha cooperative of the bug community, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed enemy UAV type "Shahed 131/136", one private house was completely destroyed, in addition, about ten private houses and two cars were damaged. There were no injuries.

In addition, yesterday, June 4, at 13:44, the enemy struck an FPV kamikaze drone at the village of Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.

