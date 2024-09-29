In Mykolaiv region, 4 “Shaheeds” were shot down at night, an educational institution was damaged due to the Russian attack

On the night of September 29, air defense forces shot down four Shahed-131/136 drones in Mykolaiv region. A UAV attack damaged an educational institution in the Shevchenkivska community and caused a fire. Two people were injured in the last 24 hours due to Russian shelling, RMA head Vitaly Kim said on Sunday, UNN reports.

On the night of September 29, air defense forces destroyed four Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, an educational institution in the Shevchenkivska community was damaged as a result of a night attack by Shahed-131/136 attack drones. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties.

Yesterday, on September 28, at 11:02 and 12:55, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones. As a result of one of the attacks, a residential building in Dmytrivka village was damaged. Two residents of the house, a retired couple, were injured. The victims were hospitalized in Mykolaiv. Their condition is currently stable.

