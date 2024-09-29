In Mykolaiv region, 4 “Shaheeds” were shot down at night, an educational institution was damaged due to the Russian attack

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72691 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104214 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168169 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143497 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139182 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182715 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112086 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173214 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104756 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100699 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110391 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112518 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51986 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58585 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168169 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182715 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173214 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200587 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189492 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142121 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146848 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138258 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155123 views
In Mykolaiv region, 4 “Shaheeds” were shot down at night, an educational institution was damaged due to the Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17899 views

At night in Mykolaiv region, air defense systems shot down 4 Shahed 131/136 drones. The attack damaged an educational institution in the Shevchenkivska community. Two civilians were injured in the last day due to Russian shelling.

On the night of September 29, air defense forces shot down four Shahed-131/136 drones in Mykolaiv region. A UAV attack damaged an educational institution in the Shevchenkivska community and caused a fire. Two people were injured in the last 24 hours due to Russian shelling, RMA head Vitaly Kim said on Sunday, UNN reports.

On the night of September 29, air defense forces destroyed four Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region

- Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, an educational institution in the Shevchenkivska community was damaged as a result of a night attack by Shahed-131/136 attack drones. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties.

Yesterday, on September 28, at 11:02 and 12:55, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones. As a result of one of the attacks, a residential building in Dmytrivka village was damaged. Two residents of the house, a retired couple, were injured. The victims were hospitalized in Mykolaiv. Their condition is currently stable.

Odesa region suffered a UAV attack at night: no casualties, some damage29.09.24, 10:40 • 17384 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
mykolaivMykolaiv

