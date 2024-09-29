Odesa region suffered a UAV attack at night: no casualties, some damage

On the night of September 29, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones. A residential building and three trucks were damaged as a result of a UAV crash in Odesa district. In Rozdilnyansky district, several UAVs crashed into an open area. There were no casualties, said on Sunday, RMA head Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with attack drones. In Odesa district, a UAV crash damaged the roof and glazing of a residential building, a fence, and three nearby parked trucks. In the Rozdilnyansky district, several drones fell on an open area without causing a fire. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

