In Mykolaiv, a drunk man exploded a grenade in his own apartment, he faces up to 7 years in prison

In Mykolaiv, a drunken 23-year-old man detonated a grenade in an apartment building. None of the residents were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Mykolaiv region.

Details

The explosion occurred in an apartment building on Krylova Street in the afternoon of February 11. At the scene, law enforcement officers found out that a 23-year-old man, while intoxicated, had thrown a grenade into the apartment where he lived.

It is noted that none of the residents of the house were injured. The explosion damaged the front door and bathroom in the attacker's apartment. During the search, police found 3 more grenades, 2 fuses and 54 rounds of ammunition for automatic weapons, which were seized.

The man was detained. Investigators served him a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal handling of weapons, military orders or explosives". In the near future, the court will choose a measure of restraint against him, and he faces up to seven years in prison.

Law enforcers are currently establishing the channels of supply of weapons to the man.

Man detonates grenade in friend's house in Odesa region, wounded