Man detonates grenade in friend's house in Odesa region, wounded

A grenade exploded in a private house in Odesa region. Its owner was hospitalized in serious condition. This was reported by the police of Odesa region, reports UNN.

Details

The police said that the emergency occurred on Saturday, January 27. Explosives were detonated in one of the households.

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred during a party. The owner of the estate was at home with a guest.

It is known that during this period of time he took a grenade-like object out of his pocket, and this object exploded.

The owner was seriously injured in the explosion. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators, together with police explosive experts, conducted an emergency search of the house. They found 89 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and the remains of an explosive device.

The pre-trial investigation of the incident will be conducted under the articles on carrying, storage, acquisition, transfer or sale of firearms (except for smooth-bore hunting weapons), ammunition, explosives or explosive devices without a permit provided by law).

They will also conduct examinations to establish the origin of ammunition and explosives.

