Man detonates grenade in friend's house in Odesa region, wounded

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71110 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117883 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122747 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164710 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165192 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267576 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176847 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166841 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237664 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100492 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64938 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37114 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33590 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47019 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237664 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248441 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234585 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117883 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100370 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100806 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117296 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117937 views
Man detonates grenade in friend's house in Odesa region, wounded

Man detonates grenade in friend's house in Odesa region, wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27728 views

A man detonated a grenade during a party at his home in Odesa region, seriously injuring himself. The police found ammunition and the remains of the explosive device at the scene and launched an investigation.

A grenade exploded in a private house in Odesa region. Its owner was hospitalized in serious condition. This was reported by the police of Odesa region, reports UNN.

Details

The police said that the emergency occurred on Saturday, January 27. Explosives were detonated in one of the households.

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred during a party. The owner of the estate was at home with a guest.

It is known that during this period of time he took a grenade-like object out of his pocket, and this object exploded.

The owner was seriously injured in the explosion. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators, together with police explosive experts, conducted an emergency search of the house. They found 89 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and the remains of an explosive device.

The pre-trial investigation of the incident will be conducted under the articles on carrying, storage, acquisition, transfer or sale of firearms (except for smooth-bore hunting weapons), ammunition, explosives or explosive devices without a permit provided by law).

They will also conduct examinations to establish the origin of ammunition and explosives.

Money on blood: ex-director of the regional ambulance exposed in Odesa region for purchasing Z-bands at a premium19.01.24, 14:47 • 32072 views

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

