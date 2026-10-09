In Moscow, more than a dozen aircraft were unable to land due to restrictions at the airports; some were sent back to Turkey

In Moscow, due to the security restrictions introduced, more than a dozen passenger aircraft were unable to land and were diverted to alternate airports. Three more aircraft heading to Vnukovo Airport returned to Turkey. This was reported by the Russian news agency TASS, citing a source in the air traffic control services, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian media reports, the restrictions affected the operation of Moscow’s airports and led to changes in the routes of international and domestic flights.

TASS did not specify the reason for introducing the restrictions in Moscow.

Restrictions are also in effect in other Russian cities

According to Russian media reports, security measures were also introduced at airports in Penza, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov and a number of other cities.

Certain “adults” in the Russian Federation will soon receive a response — Zelenskyy on the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk

The restrictions are linked to the threat of drone and missile attacks, but there is currently no official confirmation that this particular threat caused the disruptions at Moscow’s airports.

According to updated information, two aircraft from Antalya turned around over Poland and headed for Istanbul, while another flight from Istanbul also turned back. The Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed that restrictions had been introduced at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.

Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war