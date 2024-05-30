In Mexico, the candidate for mayor of the heart and Strength alliance was shot dead

In Mexico, a candidate for mayor from the heart and Strength alliance was shot dead

This is reported by El Universal, reports UNN.

Details

In Mexico, the candidate of the heart and Strength Alliance for the post of Mayor of Koyuka de Benitez, on the Costa Grande, was laid down.

The incident occurred in the evening when Cabrera Barrientos was walking along a nearby basketball court, greeting his supporters.

According to information, the man shot the candidate in the back with a pistol.

