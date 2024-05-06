Bodies of three missing foreign surfers with bullets in their heads found in a Mexican well

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88803 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109033 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151803 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155731 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251642 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174471 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165680 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226587 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36775 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71060 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38932 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32335 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64908 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226587 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225021 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88803 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64908 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71060 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114070 views
Actual
Bodies of three missing foreign surfers with bullets in their heads found in a Mexican well

Bodies of three missing foreign surfers with bullets in their heads found in a Mexican well

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20007 views

Three foreign surfers, two Australians and one American, were found dead with bullets in their heads in a well in Mexico after going missing a week earlier.

In Mexico, the bodies of three surfers, two Australians and one American, who had been missing for a week, were found. Each of them had a bullet in the head. This was reported by UNN with reference to Apnews.

Details

At a beach resort on the Mexican coast, the bodies of three foreign surfers who went missing a few days ago have been found near a remote well about 15 meters deep, the prosecutor's office of the northwestern state of Baja California said on Sunday.

All of them have a hole in their heads caused by a firearm projectile

-  said state Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade.

Relatives of the three surfers who arrived at the scene identified the three bodies.

One of the reasons investigators favor is an attempt to steal a vehicle.

Thieves allegedly killed three people surfing on Mexico's Baja Peninsula to steal their truck because they needed tires. They then allegedly disposed of the bodies by dumping them in a well off the coast.

The car was found burned near the three bodies. The two brothers, Jake and Callum Robinson, and the American Jack Carter, surfing enthusiasts, were last seen on April 27 in Bocana de Santo Tomas, a seaside resort in the municipality of Ensenada.

According to Australian media, 30-year-old Jake Robinson was a doctor in the Australian city of Perth. His brother Callum was 33, and their American friend Jack Carter was 30.

Last Thursday, three suspects were arrested, including a woman, for their possible direct or indirect involvement in the case. The prosecutor's office in Baja California said it was questioning three people in connection with the murder. Two of them were caught with methamphetamines - they are in custody to face drug charges, but remain suspects in the murders.

The man was charged with "disappearing". He has a history of violence, drug trafficking and theft. The third suspect is believed to have been directly involved in the murders.

Recall

The Russian suspected of murdering two Ukrainian soldiers has been living in Germany since the early 1990s, and has been arrested and convicted several times. According to the investigation, the victims knew the Russian and had been drinking together the night before. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
mexicoMexico

Contact us about advertising