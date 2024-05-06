Bodies of three missing foreign surfers with bullets in their heads found in a Mexican well

In Mexico, the bodies of three surfers, two Australians and one American, who had been missing for a week, were found. Each of them had a bullet in the head. This was reported by UNN with reference to Apnews.

At a beach resort on the Mexican coast, the bodies of three foreign surfers who went missing a few days ago have been found near a remote well about 15 meters deep, the prosecutor's office of the northwestern state of Baja California said on Sunday.

All of them have a hole in their heads caused by a firearm projectile - said state Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade.

Relatives of the three surfers who arrived at the scene identified the three bodies.

One of the reasons investigators favor is an attempt to steal a vehicle.

Thieves allegedly killed three people surfing on Mexico's Baja Peninsula to steal their truck because they needed tires. They then allegedly disposed of the bodies by dumping them in a well off the coast.

The car was found burned near the three bodies. The two brothers, Jake and Callum Robinson, and the American Jack Carter, surfing enthusiasts, were last seen on April 27 in Bocana de Santo Tomas, a seaside resort in the municipality of Ensenada.

According to Australian media, 30-year-old Jake Robinson was a doctor in the Australian city of Perth. His brother Callum was 33, and their American friend Jack Carter was 30.

Last Thursday, three suspects were arrested, including a woman, for their possible direct or indirect involvement in the case. The prosecutor's office in Baja California said it was questioning three people in connection with the murder. Two of them were caught with methamphetamines - they are in custody to face drug charges, but remain suspects in the murders.

The man was charged with "disappearing". He has a history of violence, drug trafficking and theft. The third suspect is believed to have been directly involved in the murders.

