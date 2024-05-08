In Lviv, the memory of those who died in World War II was honored at the site of a prisoner of war camp

On Wednesday, May 8, in Lviv, at the site of a concentration camp for prisoners of war, the memory of those who died in World War II was honored. This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN.

In Lviv, at the site of the Stalag-328 concentration camp for prisoners of war, the memory of those who died in World War II was honored. This year, for the first time, Ukraine marks May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II. Our country has joined the European tradition of commemorating this date - said the head of the RMA.

He emphasized that in this case, remembering means valuing a just peace and adhering to it by the entire international community.

Kozytskyi added that May 8 is a reminder that World War II was the result of agreements between two totalitarian regimes: the Nazi in Germany and the Communist in the USSR

This is a reminder of the longstanding silent refusal of the world's most powerful states to resist the aggressors. The result was the genocide of the Ukrainian, Jewish, and Crimean Tatar peoples. Millions of innocent victims - said Maksym Kozytskyi.

