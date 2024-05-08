In Lviv, the memory of those who died in World War II was honored at the site of a prisoner of war camp
Kyiv • UNN
On May 8, Lviv honored the memory of those who died in World War II at the site of the Stalag-328 concentration camp for prisoners of war, marking the first time in Ukraine that the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II was celebrated.
On Wednesday, May 8, in Lviv, at the site of a concentration camp for prisoners of war, the memory of those who died in World War II was honored. This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN.
Details
In Lviv, at the site of the Stalag-328 concentration camp for prisoners of war, the memory of those who died in World War II was honored. This year, for the first time, Ukraine marks May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II. Our country has joined the European tradition of commemorating this date
He emphasized that in this case, remembering means valuing a just peace and adhering to it by the entire international community.
Kozytskyi added that May 8 is a reminder that World War II was the result of agreements between two totalitarian regimes: the Nazi in Germany and the Communist in the USSR
This is a reminder of the longstanding silent refusal of the world's most powerful states to resist the aggressors. The result was the genocide of the Ukrainian, Jewish, and Crimean Tatar peoples. Millions of innocent victims
Today Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: what price did Ukrainians pay for the victory in World War II08.05.24, 06:47 • 91420 views
Recall
On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that like Hitler's Nazism, Putin's Nazism wants its borders to never end.