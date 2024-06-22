In Lviv region, the russian army launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility - RMA

In the Lviv region, the invaders launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility. There was a fire. Currently, there was no information about the victims. This is reported by the chairman of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

The enemy launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. There was a fire. Firefighters are already working on the site. As of this hour, there was no information about the victims. About the scale of destruction-later - declared Maxim Kozitsky.

This night, during the aggression, the terrorist country used cruise missiles, Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistics against Ukraine.

An Air Alert has been declared in Kiev and a number of Regions