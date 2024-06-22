In Lviv region, the russian army launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90722 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102061 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119117 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188955 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233354 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143212 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369043 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181739 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149630 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197918 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90719 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85490 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102058 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99503 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119115 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 850 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4160 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11606 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13254 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17267 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Lviv region, the russian army launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81909 views

A missile strike carried out by the russian occupiers on a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region caused a fire, firefighters responded, but there is no information about the victims yet.

In Lviv region, the russian army launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility - RMA

In the Lviv region, the invaders launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility. There was a fire. Currently, there was no information about the victims. This is reported by the chairman of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

The enemy launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. There was a fire. Firefighters are already working on the site. As of this hour, there was no information about the victims. About the scale of destruction-later

- declared Maxim Kozitsky.

Recall

This night, during the aggression, the terrorist country used cruise missiles, Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistics against Ukraine.

An Air Alert has been declared in Kiev and a number of Regions22.06.24, 02:58 • 43436 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Lviv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31