In Lviv region, the russian army launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A missile strike carried out by the russian occupiers on a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region caused a fire, firefighters responded, but there is no information about the victims yet.
The enemy launched a missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. There was a fire. Firefighters are already working on the site. As of this hour, there was no information about the victims. About the scale of destruction-later
Recall
This night, during the aggression, the terrorist country used cruise missiles, Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistics against Ukraine.
