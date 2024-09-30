In Lviv 3-year-old boy stuck his hand in an electric grinder: rescuers were called
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv, rescuers freed a 3-year-old boy's arm from an electric grinder. At St. Nicholas Hospital rescuers cut the metal structure of the device with a cordless grinder.
Details
"In Lviv, a 3-year-old boy stuck his hand in an electric meat grinder. The rescuers received a report from doctors. They arrived at St. Nicholas Hospital and used a cordless grinder to cut the metal structure of the meat grinder to free the jammed handle," the SES reported on social media.
