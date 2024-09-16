In Lviv 11-year-old girl got stuck in a swing: rescuers were called

In Lviv, an 11-year-old girl got stuck in a swing set and was pulled out by rescuers, the State Emergency Service in Lviv region reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on September 15 at 17:29, rescuers received a report that an 11-year-old girl was stuck on a swing in the shape of a car tire in Lviv on Lysenko Street in a playground.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene carefully cut the tire with an emergency tool and freed the girl.

Then they handed her over to doctors, and the child was only frightened, the State Emergency Service said.