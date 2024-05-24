In Lutsk, a driver beat a woman who was allegedly crossing the road in the wrong place: law enforcement officers identified him

In Lutsk, law enforcement officers identified the driver who beat a woman because she was allegedly crossing the road in an unspecified place. This was reported by the Lutsk District Police Department, UNN reports.

Police officers quickly identified the driver who hit a woman in the center of Lutsk. The pedestrian was crossing the road in the wrong place, and he almost hit her - the police department said in a Facebook post

According to police, the incident occurred on May 22 in the evening.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. However, according to law enforcement officials, no one ever reported the incident to the police.

Law enforcement officers found eyewitnesses to the incident, interviewed them, reviewed a significant amount of surveillance video and identified the vehicle and the driver.

"We are currently taking measures to find the woman. After that, a procedural decision will be made on what responsibility and under what articles to bring the offenders to justice," the statement said.

Context

The day before, a video was posted on social media showing a man hitting a woman with his hand several times who was allegedly crossing the road in an unspecified place. In the video, the driver said: "I'm heavy, I almost ran her over, I would have run her over and I would be sitting down now.

undefined

In Kyiv, a drunk man stabbed a subway passenger with a knife, he was detained