Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In Lutsk, a driver beat a woman who was allegedly crossing the road in the wrong place: law enforcement officers identified him

In Lutsk, a driver beat a woman who was allegedly crossing the road in the wrong place: law enforcement officers identified him

Kyiv

 • 18481 views

In Lutsk, police identified the driver who beat a woman who was allegedly crossing the road in the wrong place on May 22. The video of the incident was shared on social media.

In Lutsk, law enforcement officers identified the driver who beat a woman because she was allegedly crossing the road in an unspecified place. This was reported by the Lutsk District Police Department, UNN reports.

Police officers quickly identified the driver who hit a woman in the center of Lutsk. The pedestrian was crossing the road in the wrong place, and he almost hit her

- the police department said in a Facebook post

According to police, the incident occurred on May 22 in the evening.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. However, according to law enforcement officials, no one ever reported the incident to the police.

Law enforcement officers found eyewitnesses to the incident, interviewed them, reviewed a significant amount of surveillance video and identified the vehicle and the driver. 

"We are currently taking measures to find the woman. After that, a procedural decision will be made on what responsibility and under what articles to bring the offenders to justice," the statement said.

Context

The day before, a video was posted on social media showing a man hitting a woman with his hand several times who was allegedly crossing the road in an unspecified place. In the video, the driver said: "I'm heavy, I almost ran her over, I would have run her over and I would be sitting down now.

