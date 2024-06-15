In Kyiv's Pechersk district, a large-scale traffic accident has hampered the movement of cars, minibuses and trolleybuses

Three cars collided on Mikhnovsky Boulevard in Kyiv near the Pechersk Bridge, effectively blocking traffic from the left bank to the Zvirynetska metro station. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Operative public group.

Details

On June 15, an accident occurred on Mikhnovsky Boulevard in the Pechersk district of the capital. The accident caused a large traffic jam. The cars collided near the Pechersk overpass on the road towards the Zvirynetska metro station.

There was an accident involving several cars on Mykola Mikhnovskoho Street. The trolleybuses are also standing, don't mind - the statement said.

The colliding cars completely blocked three lanes of the boulevard in the direction of Demiivska Square. To get around them, traffic has to move to the oncoming lane. The accident also hampered the movement of trolleybuses and taxis.

Recall

