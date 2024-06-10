The police detained a drunk driver after he tried to escape from the scene of an accident in the Kiev region

In the Kiev region, a driver was detained who tried to escape after an accident. It was found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Administrative materials were drawn up against him. This is reported by the police in the Kiev region, reports UNN.

Details

On June 6, employees of the main inspection of the Kiev region detained a driver who tried to avoid responsibility after a traffic accident.

While patrolling the road, the police noticed a BMW car that was standing with the emergency lights on. During the inspection, it turned out that this car was involved in an accident, but the driver of the Toyota, who was the culprit of the incident, tried to escape from the scene.

The senior inspector for special assignments of the UGI of the Kiev region police called Patrol policemen and began to pursue the violator. During the arrest, the police used an official car and provided security at the scene until the patrol police arrived.

When checking for alcohol using a Drager breathalyzer, it was found that the driver of the Toyota had 0.34 ppm of alcohol in his blood.

Administrative materials were drawn up against the violator under Part 1 of Article 130 and Article 124 of the Administrative Code of Ukraine.

