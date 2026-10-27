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In Kyiv, the increase in taxi prices during alerts will be limited — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Bolt, Uklon, Uber, and OPTI have limited fare increases in Kyiv to 75% during alerts and transport stoppages. The limit will remain in effect for at least two hours after the all-clear.

In Kyiv, the increase in taxi prices during alerts will be limited — Koretskyi

Ukraine’s Ministries of Economy and Infrastructure signed a memorandum with the digital platforms Bolt, Uklon, Uber and OPTI to prevent a critical rise in transportation prices in Kyiv during an air raid alert or a suspension of public transportation services. This was reported by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, in the event of the metro or other force majeure circumstances related to logistics in the capital. For example, as happened after today’s attack on the Pivdennyi Bridge.

According to Koretskyi, the memorandum with the operators provides for setting a ceiling on how high prices may rise under such circumstances. This is a maximum of 75% above the base fare.

That is, if the base fare under normal conditions—without air raid alerts, traffic jams, and so on—from point A to point B is, say, 200 hryvnias, the maximum charge will be 350 hryvnias. If it is 300 hryvnias, the maximum will be 525 hryvnias. Passengers will retain the ability to regulate the price themselves, but upper limits will also be established. This price restriction will remain in effect for at least two hours after the all-clear for a red-level alert or until normal public transportation services and bridge traffic are restored. It is often precisely then that demand for rides is highest, while people need to get home

—the head of government wrote in a post.

We would like to remind you

At the beginning of the new workweek, diesel and autogas prices surged. The average price of diesel fuel at Ukrainian filling stations currently stands at 103.40 hryvnias per liter, A-95 gasoline at 90.93 hryvnias, and autogas at 54.45 hryvnias.

There is no alternative to the Southern Bridge: military expert warns of a transport collapse in Kyiv27.10.26, 18:16 • 9416 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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