In Kyiv region minibus crashes into a parked GAZ: two men standing in front of the car are killed
Kyiv • UNN
On the Makariv-Borodianka highway, a Mercedes Benz taxi collided with a parked GAZ. The accident killed two men who were standing in front of the parked car.
A Mercedes Benz shuttle bus collided with a parked GAZ on a highway in Kyiv region, killing two men standing in front of the parked car, and opening a criminal investigation, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.
Details
On October 14, at about 06:10, the police received a report of a traffic accident on the Makariv-Borodyanka highway.
"It has been preliminarily established that the driver of a Mercedes Benz minibus failed to keep a safe distance and collided with a parked GAZ car. As a result of the accident, a 33-year-old and a 26-year-old man who were standing in front of the parked vehicle died at the scene from their injuries," the Kyiv police reported on Telegram.
Investigators of the Kyiv Police Investigation Department opened criminal proceedings over this fact under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code.
