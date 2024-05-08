In Kyiv region, 20 houses and 7 vehicles were damaged by enemy shelling, there are wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72688 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105519 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152676 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249225 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173846 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165143 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225289 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43563 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38379 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32235 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50769 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249225 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225289 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211458 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237234 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224086 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72688 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50769 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56762 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112677 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113592 views
In Kyiv region, 20 houses and 7 vehicles were damaged by enemy shelling, there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31392 views

In Kyiv region, Russian shelling on May 8 damaged 20 buildings, 7 cars and injured 2 people.

Law enforcement officers and rescuers continue to record the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv region on May 8. It has been confirmed that 27 civilian objects were damaged and some people were injured as a result of the Russian armed forces' strikes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police.

On May 8, the occupiers struck again in the suburban area. Police continue to work at the scene and record war crimes. As of 18:00, 19 private houses and one apartment building, as well as 7 vehicles were damaged. 

- the statement reads.
Image

As indicated, two people sustained injuries of varying severity - they are currently in hospital.

Civilian infrastructure facility catches fire in Kyiv region08.05.24, 06:10 • 114160 views

Police officers, explosives experts, and employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the sites of war crimes.

Ministry of Energy: up to 50 thousand consumers lost power as a result of night shelling08.05.24, 14:19 • 23909 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
kyivKyiv

