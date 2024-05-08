In Kyiv region, 20 houses and 7 vehicles were damaged by enemy shelling, there are wounded

Law enforcement officers and rescuers continue to record the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv region on May 8. It has been confirmed that 27 civilian objects were damaged and some people were injured as a result of the Russian armed forces' strikes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police.

On May 8, the occupiers struck again in the suburban area. Police continue to work at the scene and record war crimes. As of 18:00, 19 private houses and one apartment building, as well as 7 vehicles were damaged. - the statement reads.

As indicated, two people sustained injuries of varying severity - they are currently in hospital.

Civilian infrastructure facility catches fire in Kyiv region

Police officers, explosives experts, and employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the sites of war crimes.

Ministry of Energy: up to 50 thousand consumers lost power as a result of night shelling