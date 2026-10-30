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In Kyiv, heating will begin to be switched on in residential buildings starting November 2 — Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

In Kyiv, the connection of residential buildings to the heating system will begin on November 2. The heating season for social institutions started on October 16.

In Kyiv, heating will begin to be switched on in residential buildings starting November 2 — Klitschko

In Kyiv, the connection of residential buildings to the heating system will begin on Monday, November 2. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

As Klitschko noted, the heating season in Kyiv began back on October 16 — initially, heat began to be supplied to social institutions at the individual requests of their heads.

At present, almost 50% of the capital's social institutions have been connected to the heating system. In particular, 157 medical institutions, 402 kindergartens, and 85 schools are already receiving heat.

Starting November 2, the city will begin connecting residential buildings

- the mayor of Kyiv reported.

Klitschko explained that up to seven days are required to launch Kyiv's centralized heating system, which is one of the largest in Europe and has approximately 3,000 kilometers of heating networks.

That is why the decision to begin supplying heat to residential buildings was made several days before the forecast sharp drop in air temperatures.

The 2026/27 heating season: when Ukrainians can expect heat in their homes13.09.26, 11:26 • 14563 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Heating
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv