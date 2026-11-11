In Kyiv, exterior lighting will be temporarily switched off due to an electricity shortage

In Kyiv, due to Russian attacks and an electricity shortage, all outdoor lighting will be temporarily switched off. This was reported by the Kyivmisksvitlo utility, writes UNN.

In order to ensure priority electricity supply to important city facilities, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration’s emergency response effort decided to temporarily switch off all outdoor lighting in the capital - the statement says.

It is noted that the Kyivmisksvitlo municipal enterprise performs exclusively the function of providing outdoor lighting for public amenities that are municipally owned. The enterprise does not supply electricity to residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities or other facilities, and is not an electricity supplier.

In accordance with the decision adopted, the municipal enterprise is completely switching off the city’s outdoor lighting. The exception is outdoor lighting cabinets that power warning systems. In such cases, the lighting will be switched on only when electricity is available—from the moment it is restored until 10:00 p.m.

Residents of Kyiv and visitors to the capital are urged to be attentive on the roads and follow safety rules.

Pedestrians are also advised to use reflective elements (reflectors) on their clothing and backpacks, and to illuminate their path with flashlights or smartphones.

In the Kyiv region, authorities ordered stricter blackout measures amid the threat of Russian attacks — Regional Military Administration