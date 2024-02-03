In Kryvyi Rih all those de-energized after the night attack by Russia have their electricity restored

In Kryvyi Rih, after a nighttime enemy attack, power supply was restored to all consumers, the head of the Dnipro Regional Electricity Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Kryvyi Rih - with electricity! All consumers whose homes were cut off by a night attack have been supplied with electricity - Lysak wrote on social media.

