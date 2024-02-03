In Kryvyi Rih all those de-energized after the night attack by Russia have their electricity restored
In Kryvyi Rih, power supply has been restored to all consumers after a night of shelling by Russia, which led to power outages.
Kryvyi Rih - with electricity! All consumers whose homes were cut off by a night attack have been supplied with electricity
