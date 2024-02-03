Schedule of emergency power outages introduced in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100430 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126333 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128307 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169903 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168355 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273721 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177593 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166969 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148695 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242775 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105228 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 99940 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 74925 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 71501 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 83804 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273721 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228072 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253530 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239468 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126333 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102984 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103201 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119541 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119992 views
Schedule of emergency power outages introduced in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29392 views

Power engineers in Kryvyi Rih have introduced emergency power outage schedules after the city was attacked by Russian drones at night.

In Kryvyi Rih, which was attacked by drones at night, power engineers have introduced emergency shutdown schedules. This was announced by the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports .

Details

Power engineers are introducing emergency shutdown schedules (using the same algorithm as last year's blackouts). In 10 minutes, the high-speed tram will stop. Some hospitals, water, and heat (where possible) will be switched to generators. There will be intermittent power and communication outages

Vilkul wrote.

He also reminded that 213 indestructibility points have been set up in the city, with electricity, heat and everything you need.

A substation caught fire in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy attack03.02.24, 08:32 • 56508 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

