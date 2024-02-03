Schedule of emergency power outages introduced in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack

In Kryvyi Rih, which was attacked by drones at night, power engineers have introduced emergency shutdown schedules. This was announced by the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports .

Details

Power engineers are introducing emergency shutdown schedules (using the same algorithm as last year's blackouts). In 10 minutes, the high-speed tram will stop. Some hospitals, water, and heat (where possible) will be switched to generators. There will be intermittent power and communication outages Vilkul wrote.

He also reminded that 213 indestructibility points have been set up in the city, with electricity, heat and everything you need.

A substation caught fire in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy attack