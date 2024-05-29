In Kiev region there was a fire in a high-rise building: what is known

In Brovary, Kiev region, last night, on May 29, the balcony of a multi-storey building caught fire, 30 residents of the house were evacuated. There were no casualties. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On May 29 at 01:59, rescuers received a report about a fire in an apartment in Brovary, on Chernovol street.

As rescuers established, garbage burned on the balcony on the 4th floor of a 26-storey building.

Due to smoke, 30 residents of the house were evacuated. there were no fatalities or injuries.

At 02:21, rescuers liquidated the fire.

17 personnel and 5 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently being determined.

