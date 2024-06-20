In Kyiv region partially returned light after Russia's attack, plan to complete before the end of the day - DTEK

Power engineers have restored power to about 5,250 homes in Kyiv region after enemy shelling damaged high-voltage power grids in Brovary district, and efforts are continuing to restore power to all families in the region by the end of the day, DTEK said on Thursday.

Details

"During the morning attack, high-voltage power grids of the Brovary district were damaged. Already at five in the morning, power engineers managed to connect about 5,250 homes using backup power sources," DTEK said in social networks.

Elimination of the consequences of the shelling continues.

"We are doing everything possible to restore light to all families of the Kyiv region by the end of the day," DTEK said.

Recall

According to data from Ukrenergo, Russian drones launched a new massive strike on Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure facilities at night. Equipment was damaged at facilities in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kiev regions.