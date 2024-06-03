ukenru
In Kiev region, a 13-year-old girl was killed under the wheels of a train

In Kiev region, a 13-year-old girl was killed under the wheels of a train

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22035 views

A 13-year-old girl was killed under the wheels of a passenger train in the village of Zavorichi, Kiev region.

In the village of Zavorichi, Kiev region, a passenger train hit a 13-year-old girl. The minor died on the spot from her injuries. The circumstances and causes of the tragedy will be established by law enforcement officers. This is reported by the press service of the Kiev region police, writes UNN.

On June 2, at about 18: 15, a railway dispatcher called the Brovarsky Police Department and reported that a young girl was killed under the wheels of a train,

- the message says.

Details

Law enforcement officers previously established that the train with the message "Kiev-Chernihiv" hit a 13-year-old resident of the village of Zavorichi, who was on the railway tracks.

The driver of the passenger train applied signals and emergency braking, but the collision, unfortunately, could not be avoided.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of traffic safety rules or operation of railway transport that resulted in the death of people (Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Now the police are establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Recall

In the Brovarsky district, a man who was crossing a railway track was hit by a train . The man died on the spot from his injuries.

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising