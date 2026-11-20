The prosecutor’s office reported suspicion against a 56-year-old foreign national who set up a studio in Khmelnytskyi to film child pornography. Five boys aged between 9 and 13 were victims of his actions — the suspect is currently being held in a pretrial detention center without the right to bail. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported suspicion against a 56-year-old foreign national who, according to the investigation, organized the production of child pornography involving five boys aged between 9 and 13 - the statement said.

In June 2025, the man arrived in Khmelnytskyi, rented a private house, and set up a studio there with professional photo and video equipment. To conceal his activities, he installed a video surveillance system with motion sensors in the house and on the surrounding property.

The suspect found the boys through Telegram, gained their trust, and persuaded them to participate in the production of pornographic materials by offering money and valuable gifts.

In November, he began producing such materials and stored the photographs and videos on electronic media at his place of residence.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment and digital data storage devices.

The foreign national is charged with producing and storing child pornography involving minors (Part 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the prosecutors’ request, the court imposed a preventive measure on him — detention without the right to bail.

The suspect’s possible involvement in other criminal offenses against the sexual freedom and sexual inviolability of children is also being investigated.

Three women suspected of trafficking a newborn baby — the infant was taken to China for $6,000