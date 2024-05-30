In Khmelnitsky region, more than 10 enemy targets were destroyed at night: there were no injuries, in one of the cities there is partially no light

On the night of May 30, the enemy attacked Khmelnitsky region with dragons and rockets. Air Defense Forces destroyed more than 10 enemy targets within the region. There were no casualties. Due to the attack, there is a partial lack of electricity supply in one of the cities of the region. This was announced by the head of RMA Sergey Tyurin, reports UNN.

Last night, the enemy attacked Khmelnitsky region with dragons and rockets. within our region, the AFU Air Defense Forces destroyed more than 10 enemy targets. due to an enemy attack in one of the cities of the region, the power supply was partially cut off - Tyurin wrote in social networks.

According to him, all relevant services are working, measures are being taken to restore electricity.

There was no information about the injured or property damage.

Earlier UNN reportedthat explosions were heard in the Khmelnitsky region at night.