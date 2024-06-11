In Kherson region Russians hit critical infrastructure, injured a person

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 14 settlements over the past day, hitting a critical infrastructure facility, educational institutions and wounding one person, Chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Tuesday.

Details

According to Prokudin, Tokarevka, Tyaginka, Ivanovka, Sadovoye, Mikhaylovka, Berislav, Veseloe, Stanislav, Novotyaginka, Kizomis, Antonovka, Pridneprovskoye, Republican and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes over the past day.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 2 high-rise buildings and 15 private houses were damaged.

A critical infrastructure facility, educational institutions, and a car were hit. one person was injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote in Telegram.

