In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14063 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 42478 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36217 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 196727 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179749 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172983 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219186 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248783 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154605 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371516 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Kharkiv region, the enemy shelled 18 villages and towns with artillery and mortars, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58106 views

Over the past day, 18 localities in Kharkiv region came under hostile artillery and mortar fire, including air strikes on Vovchansk, Sinkivka, Tabaivka and Berestove, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of residential areas and educational institutions.

In Kharkiv region, the enemy shelled 18 villages and towns with artillery and mortars, there are casualties

In the Kharkiv region, 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire over the past day: Kruhlyakivka, Krasne, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Neskuchne, and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on Vovchansk, Sinkivka, Tabaivka and Berestove. This was reported by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

At 11:20 a.m. in Vovchansk, Russians struck at the residential sector and educational institutions. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the first floor of a two-story kindergarten building. Private households, outbuildings and the building of another educational institution were also damaged.

On the way back from fighting a fire in Vovchansk, a fire truck was hit by a UAV munition drop. The six rescuers were not injured.

At 13:30, a police car was damaged in Vovchansk as a result of a drone strike.

At 15:45 in Vovchansk, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car. A 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were killed.

01:00 in Vovchansk a private household was destroyed as a result of hostile shelling. There was no information on casualties.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

