In Kharkiv region, the enemy shelled 18 villages and towns with artillery and mortars, there are casualties

In the Kharkiv region, 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire over the past day: Kruhlyakivka, Krasne, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Neskuchne, and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on Vovchansk, Sinkivka, Tabaivka and Berestove. This was reported by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

At 11:20 a.m. in Vovchansk, Russians struck at the residential sector and educational institutions. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the first floor of a two-story kindergarten building. Private households, outbuildings and the building of another educational institution were also damaged.

On the way back from fighting a fire in Vovchansk, a fire truck was hit by a UAV munition drop. The six rescuers were not injured.

At 13:30, a police car was damaged in Vovchansk as a result of a drone strike.

At 15:45 in Vovchansk, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car. A 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were killed.

01:00 in Vovchansk a private household was destroyed as a result of hostile shelling. There was no information on casualties.

