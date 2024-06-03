In Kharkiv region forest fires covered more than 4.3 thousand hectares

7 forest fires continue in the Kharkiv region on an area of more than 4,300 hectares, reported on Monday in the state emergency service in the region, writes UNN.

"In total, 7 forest fires are currently being extinguished in the Kharkiv region on a total area of more than 4,300 hectares. At the cost of titanic efforts of rescuers and forestry workers, it was possible to localize 5 of these fires on a total area of more than 2,230 hectares," the Department said.

They, as noted, work under the constant threat of repeated shelling and high pollution of forests with explosive objects.

23 units of fire and rescue equipment and 103 rescuers of the State Emergency Service, 4 pyrotechnic and 2 medical crews were involved. There are also 15 pieces of equipment from forestry enterprises and 39 Foresters. Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service seized and neutralized 7 units of explosive objects.

