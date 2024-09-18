In Kharkiv region, a 10-year-old girl fell from the third floor of an unfinished building

In the Kharkiv region , a 10-year-old girl fell from the third floor of an unfinished building where she was walking without adult supervision. The child was hospitalized in a Kharkiv hospital with severe injuries, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv regional police.

Details

The police received a report of the incident on the morning of September 17. An investigative team from the Krasnohrad District Police Department arrived at the address.

The investigator registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident". The investigation is underway.