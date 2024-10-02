In Kharkiv in September, 339 residential buildings were damaged by Russian shelling

Last month, 339 residential buildings were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling. This was stated by the Kharkiv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Last month, 15 attacks were carried out by Russian Federation with damage to the housing stock. As a result, more than 4.4 thousand windows in apartments were smashed, and another 2.3 thousand in public places - summarized in the Department of Housing and Communal Services losses for September.

Utilities have already closed a total of 6.4 thousand circuits. In addition, 1.1 thousand balcony windows were damaged (888 of them have already been closed).

The specialists also repaired 52 out of 88 damaged roofs of residential buildings.

Recall

Liz Trosell, spokeswoman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights , said that 589 civilians and 2,685 others were injured in the summer as a result of hostilities in Ukraine , which is 45% more than in the spring.