In Kharkiv in September, 339 residential buildings were damaged by Russian shelling
As a result of 15 Russian attacks in Kharkiv, 339 residential buildings were damaged. More than 6.7 thousand windows were smashed, 1.1 thousand balcony glazing and 88 roofs were damaged, and utilities have already partially repaired the damage.
Last month, 339 residential buildings were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling. This was stated by the Kharkiv City Council, UNN reports.
Last month, 15 attacks were carried out by Russian Federation with damage to the housing stock. As a result, more than 4.4 thousand windows in apartments were smashed, and another 2.3 thousand in public places
Utilities have already closed a total of 6.4 thousand circuits. In addition, 1.1 thousand balcony windows were damaged (888 of them have already been closed).
The specialists also repaired 52 out of 88 damaged roofs of residential buildings.
Liz Trosell, spokeswoman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights , said that 589 civilians and 2,685 others were injured in the summer as a result of hostilities in Ukraine , which is 45% more than in the spring.