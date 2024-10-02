In Kharkiv in September, 339 residential buildings were damaged by Russian shelling

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30805 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98023 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161199 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134684 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141347 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138198 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179402 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111975 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170473 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139468 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139151 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84578 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107088 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109225 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161199 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179402 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170473 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186933 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139151 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139468 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145507 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136989 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153966 views
In Kharkiv in September, 339 residential buildings were damaged by Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15970 views

As a result of 15 Russian attacks in Kharkiv, 339 residential buildings were damaged. More than 6.7 thousand windows were smashed, 1.1 thousand balcony glazing and 88 roofs were damaged, and utilities have already partially repaired the damage.

Last month, 339 residential buildings were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling. This was stated by the Kharkiv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Last month, 15 attacks were carried out by Russian Federation with damage to the housing stock. As a result, more than 4.4 thousand windows in apartments were smashed, and another 2.3 thousand in public places

- summarized in the Department of Housing and Communal Services losses for September. 

Utilities have already closed a total of 6.4 thousand circuits. In addition, 1.1 thousand balcony windows were damaged (888 of them have already been closed).

The specialists also repaired 52 out of 88 damaged roofs of residential buildings.

Recall

Liz Trosell, spokeswoman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights , said that 589 civilians and 2,685 others were injured in the summer as a result of hostilities in Ukraine , which is 45% more than in the spring. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

