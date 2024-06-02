ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Kharkiv, as a result of a strike by Russian troops, at least 9 people were killed, dozens were injured – RMA

In Kharkiv, as a result of a strike by Russian troops, at least 9 people were killed, dozens were injured – RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31593 views

In Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian strike on a 5-storey residential building, the number of victims increased. At least 9 people were killed and more than 20 were injured.

The number of victims who died as a result of the Russian army's strike on a 5-storey residential building in the city of Kharkiv has increased. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, due to the actions of the Russian Armed Forces, 9 people were killed, more than 20 were injured.

Details

Kharkiv, 5-storey residential building, emergency rescue operations completed. In total, 7 dead people were found and individual fragments of human bodies (previously one more person) were handed over to the police for further DNA. In total, the invaders killed 9 people during the night. 26 people were injured

- said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Recall

UNN earlier reported that in Kharkiv the body was found of another person who died as a result of a night strike by Russian troops on a residential building in the Novobavarsky district, the search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

