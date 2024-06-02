In Kharkiv, as a result of a strike by Russian troops, at least 9 people were killed, dozens were injured – RMA

The number of victims who died as a result of the Russian army's strike on a 5-storey residential building in the city of Kharkiv has increased. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, due to the actions of the Russian Armed Forces, 9 people were killed, more than 20 were injured.

Details

Kharkiv, 5-storey residential building, emergency rescue operations completed. In total, 7 dead people were found and individual fragments of human bodies (previously one more person) were handed over to the police for further DNA. In total, the invaders killed 9 people during the night. 26 people were injured - said the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Recall

UNN earlier reported that in Kharkiv the body was found of another person who died as a result of a night strike by Russian troops on a residential building in the Novobavarsky district, the search and rescue operation is still ongoing.