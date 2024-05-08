In Kharkiv shelling on the territory of an educational institution: there is information about 2 injured boys, the mayor says one child is in serious condition

In Kharkiv, two boys, aged 13 and 15, were injured in a Russian attack that hit a school, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that one child is in serious condition, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, the hit was recorded in an open area on the territory of the educational institution. There is information about two injured children - boys of 13 and 15 years old - said the head of the RMA.

"The condition of one of the injured children is serious," said the mayor of Kharkiv.

