In Indonesia, an orangutan has learned to treat its own wounds using medicinal plants

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92677 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109534 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152285 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156124 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252183 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165753 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148393 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226853 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39996 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74381 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42474 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35255 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67827 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252183 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226854 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212816 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238527 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225243 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92677 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67827 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74381 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113297 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114178 views
Actual
In Indonesia, an orangutan has learned to treat its own wounds using medicinal plants

In Indonesia, an orangutan has learned to treat its own wounds using medicinal plants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101817 views

An injured orangutan named Rakus applied a paste made from the leaves and stem of an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial plant called Akar Kuning to heal a large wound on his cheek. This is the first time scientists have recorded an animal in the wild treating an injury with a medicinal plant.

In Indonesia, scientists observed a wounded orangutan self-medicating, using a paste of plants to heal a large wound on his cheek. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

For the first time, scientists have recorded an animal in the wild treating an injury with a medicinal plant. An orangutan named Rakus applied a herbal poultice to a wound on his cheek, and in a month the wound closed and healed. This case was described in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

The research team spotted Rakus with a large wound on his cheek in June 2022 in Indonesia's Gunung Leuser National Park. It could have been injured in a fight with rival males. The team then saw Rakus chewing on the stem and leaves of a plant called Akar Kuning, an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial plant that is also used to treat malaria and diabetes. He applied the liquid to his cheek several times for seven minutes. Rakus then smeared the wound with the chewed leaves until it was completely closed. He continued to eat the plant for over 30 minutes.

The paste and leaves seemed to have done their job - the researchers saw no signs of infection, and the wound closed within five days.

Scientists believe that this behavior may originate from a common ancestor of humans and great apes.

They are our closest relatives, and this once again shows that we are similar. We are more alike than different

- said biologist Dr. Isabella Laumer of the Max Planck Institute in Germany, lead author of the study.

The scientists concluded that Rakus knew he was using the medicine because orangutans rarely eat this particular plant and because of the duration of the treatment.

The researchers also saw that Rakus was resting much longer than usual - more than half a day - and speculate that he was trying to recover from the injury.

Add

Scientists already knew that great apes use medicine for self-medication.

In the 1960s, biologist Jane Goodall saw whole leaves in chimpanzee feces, and other researchers documented great apes swallowing leaves with medicinal properties. But they have never seen a wild animal apply the plant to a wound.

Dr. Laumer says that it is quite possible that Rakus is the first to use this method of treatment.

Perhaps he accidentally touched the wound with a finger that had the plant on it. And then, because the plant has quite powerful painkillers, he could feel immediate pain relief, which made him use it again and again

- She says.

The researchers will now closely monitor other orangutans to see if they can display the same medical skills that Rakus demonstrated.

14.02.23, 03:22 • 708415 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

UNN Lite
indonesiaIndonesia
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising