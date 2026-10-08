In France, masked assailants set fire to a police station in Bordeaux — how the cops escaped
Kyiv • UNN
In Bordeaux, masked perpetrators set fire to rubbish bins near a police station. The fire spread to the building, and three police officers escaped through an emergency exit.
French law enforcement authorities have launched a criminal investigation after attackers set fire to a police station in the Capucins district of Bordeaux on Thursday. This was stated in a joint statement by the Ministry of Justice and the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office, UNN reports, citing Reuters.
Details
The statement said that a group of masked individuals set fire to garbage bins near the station’s main entrance.
The fire spread to the rest of the building before it was brought under control; three police officers had to escape the flames through an emergency exit.
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