In France, masked assailants set fire to a police station in Bordeaux — how the cops escaped

Meeting of the Ukrainian team with Kushner and Witkoff — who will represent Kyiv and whether Europeans will join

Some regions will again be without electricity tomorrow — where and how the schedules will apply

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Omsk Oil Refinery 2,500 km from Ukraine — what is known about the plant

Occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council building with a drone, hitting the coat of arms

Russia has begun experiencing major internet problems following an attack on a Yandex data center — which services are not working

A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken away

The Defense Forces used long-range FP-1 UAVs to strike the largest oil refinery in Russia

The preferential electricity tariff for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for now – how much they will have to pay

Ukraine's negotiating team will travel to the United States before the end of the week - Zelenskyy