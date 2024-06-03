In France, it was proposed to introduce criminal penalties for damage to paintings

French Culture Minister Rashida dati appealed to the country's justice minister Eric Dupont-Moretta with a request to introduce criminal liability for participants of protest actions in museums for damage to paintings and other art objects. This is reported by Le Figaro, reports UNN.

Details

"This damage to art by criminals cannot be justified by anything. This must end! - The publication quotes the words of the minister.

The head of the Ministry of Culture added that she appealed to the minister of justice "to introduce criminal liability adapted to this new form of crime, which encroaches on the noblest component of our unity — culture.",

addition

The rules of Appeal apply after an activist of the Riposte Alimentaire ("food retribution") group pasted Impressionist Claude Monet's "poppies" painting with a piece of oilcloth in the Musee d'or in Paris.

The girl was wearing a T - shirt with the inscription "+4 degrees is hell". Riposte Alimentaire explained that the activist presented "a nightmarish version of the image of a poppy field in 2100, destroyed by fires and droughts.

The museum management conducted an inspection, as a result of which no damage was found on the painting. They decided to file a complaint against the activist, AFP reported.

