In France, it was proposed to introduce criminal penalties for damage to paintings

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74536 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139702 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144767 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239071 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171796 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163643 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147924 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219631 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206175 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110388 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 35391 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 54100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106174 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 53154 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239071 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232255 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219414 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9634 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16980 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106174 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110388 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158483 views
In France, it was proposed to introduce criminal penalties for damage to paintings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28152 views

A Riposte Alimentaire activist glued a piece of oilcloth to Claude Monet's "Maki" painting at the Musee d'orsay in Paris in protest against climate change, prompting the French culture minister to call for criminal penalties for damaging works of art during protests.

French Culture Minister Rashida dati appealed to the country's justice minister Eric Dupont-Moretta with a request to introduce criminal liability for participants of protest actions in museums for damage to paintings and other art objects. This is reported by Le Figaro, reports UNN.

Details

"This damage to art by criminals cannot be justified by anything. This must end! - The publication quotes the words of the minister.

The head of the Ministry of Culture added that she appealed to the minister of justice "to introduce criminal liability adapted to this new form of crime, which encroaches on the noblest component of our unity — culture.",

addition

The rules of Appeal apply after an activist of the Riposte Alimentaire ("food retribution") group pasted Impressionist Claude Monet's "poppies" painting with a piece of oilcloth in the Musee d'or in Paris.

The girl was wearing a T - shirt with the inscription "+4 degrees is hell". Riposte Alimentaire explained that the activist presented "a nightmarish version of the image of a poppy field in 2100, destroyed by fires and droughts.

The museum management conducted an inspection, as a result of which no damage was found on the painting. They decided to file a complaint against the activist, AFP reported.

Man involved in Banksy painting theft detained in London24.12.23, 05:15 • 35222 views

Lilia Podolyak

CultureCrimes and emergencies
parisParis
franceFrance
polandPoland

