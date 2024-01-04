In exchange for a bribe, he promised to win a "construction" tender: SBU exposes deputy mayor of Odesa region on kickbacks

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an official suspected of extorting illegal benefits from entrepreneurs, threatening to create artificial obstacles during the review of tender documents in case of refusal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

According to official information, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed the deputy mayor, head of the housing and communal services department of one of the local communities in Odesa region, for kickbacks.

According to the investigation, in exchange for a bribe, the official promised the businessmen to win a "construction" tender funded from the city budget. It is also reported that in case of refusal to pay a kickback, the official threatened to create artificial obstacles for businessmen during the review and approval of tender documents.

The amount of the unlawful benefit was reportedly 10% of the total contract value.

The Ministry of Defense has taken measures to prevent inefficient spending of millions of hryvnias

SBU officers documented the fact that the defendant extorted money for "permission" to carry out repairs in the premises of the mobilization department of the city council.

The official was detained while handing over the full amount of the bribe.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

