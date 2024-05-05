In Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, rescuers recover the body of a dead man from the rubble of a destroyed house

Yesterday, Russians shelled a private residential sector in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. Rescuers removed the body of a dead man born in 1977 from the rubble of the destroyed house. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, enemy troops shelled Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district. The main impact was on the private residential sector. Rescuers recovered the body of a dead man born in 1977 from the rubble of a destroyed house - the statement said.

It is noted that the rescue operations have been completed.

Recall

Over the past day, on May 4, three people were killed in Donetsk region as a result of shelling, two more were wounded.