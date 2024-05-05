ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
In Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, rescuers recover the body of a dead man from the rubble of a destroyed house

In Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, rescuers recover the body of a dead man from the rubble of a destroyed house

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27945 views

As a result of Russian shelling of a residential area in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, a man born in 1977 was killed and a house was destroyed.

Yesterday, Russians shelled a private residential sector in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. Rescuers removed the body of a dead man born in 1977 from the rubble of the destroyed house. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, enemy troops shelled Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district. The main impact was on the private residential sector. Rescuers recovered the body of a dead man born in 1977 from the rubble of a destroyed house

- the statement said.

It is noted that the rescue operations have been completed.

Image

Recall

Over the past day, on May 4, three people were killed in Donetsk region as a result of shelling, two more were wounded.

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kramatorskKramatorsk

