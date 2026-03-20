In Donetsk region, forced evacuation of children from certain areas of Sloviansk will be carried out due to the threat of shelling
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, signed an order for the evacuation of children from the most dangerous streets of Sloviansk. The document has been submitted to the headquarters for approval.
The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, announced the forced evacuation of children from certain areas of Sloviansk, most vulnerable to enemy shelling, UNN reports.
Signed an order on the forced evacuation of children from certain areas of Sloviansk, most vulnerable to enemy shelling
According to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, this includes: Viacheslava Chornovola, Myronivska, Karpatska, Shakhtarska, Ordenonostsiv, Lysychanska, Popova, Navska, Rostovska, Tahanrohska, Pyrohova, Stepna, Selezniovska, Shyroka, Velykodnia, Selianska, Livoberezhna, Verbova, Makiivska, A. Solovianenka, H. Tymofieieva, Kurortna, Sichova, Moldavska, Enerhetykiv, Podilska, Azovska, B. Hrinchenka, Podilska streets; Viacheslava Chornovola, Krynychnyi entrances; Myronivskyi, Karpatskyi, Shakhtarskyi, Burshtynovyi, H. Tymofieieva, Raihorodskyi, Livoberezhnyi, Shyrokyi, A. Solovianenka, Selianskyi alleys.
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Filashkin added that the order has been submitted for approval to the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures and Effective Response to Mass Population Displacement, established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.
Saving lives is the most important thing. Especially the lives and health of children who are unable to make decisions and leave on their own. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones!
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