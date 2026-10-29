$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
09:33 AM • 302 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
08:33 AM • 9912 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
06:19 AM • 23023 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed
05:58 AM • 21800 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne regionPhoto
05:16 AM • 20652 views
Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced
04:17 AM • 22229 views
Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump
October 29, 03:16 AM • 21030 views
Ukrainian military personnel received six-seat ATC BOLT 1000 buggies worth 625,000 hryvnias — what their advantage is
October 29, 02:15 AM • 17433 views
Zelenskyy for the first time allowed for discussions on security guarantees for Russia after the end of the war – FT
October 29, 01:37 AM • 15368 views
The manufacturer of Ruta missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has agreed to cooperate with Helsing, while the joint project with Rheinmetall has been called into question
October 29, 12:38 AM • 14153 views
Unknown individuals are attempting to obtain information about Ukraine’s international negotiations in Rustem Umerov’s name
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
84%
758mm
Popular news
36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competitionOctober 29, 12:06 AM • 19417 views
The UK's first smart screwdriver with artificial intelligence, which selects the attachments itself, has been createdVideoOctober 29, 01:05 AM • 19473 views
Kim Kardashian revealed her father's last words before his death, in which he predicted her future successOctober 29, 02:06 AM • 18303 views
Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangementOctober 29, 03:07 AM • 15602 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips07:00 AM • 16790 views
Publications
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips07:00 AM • 17110 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 41814 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 55037 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 47896 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 54405 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideo09:14 AM • 972 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond06:28 AM • 13402 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the Sahara05:05 AM • 14320 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous account04:06 AM • 13610 views
Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangementOctober 29, 03:07 AM • 15807 views
Actual
Financial Times
Film
Starlink
Social network
Technology

In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

A Russian drone attacked a civilian electric train in Dnipro on October 29. Thirteen people were killed, and at least five were injured.

In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed

In Dnipro, 13 people were killed in an attack by the Russian Federation on October 29, and there are injured people. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on social media, UNN writes.

The enemy attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Dnipro. 13 people were killed in the Russian attack on Dnipro

- Hanzha reported.

According to him, at least five people were injured. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance.

There is a tragedy in Dnipro. A drone hit a civilian electric train. Many people have been killed. A large number are injured

- Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov confirmed on social media.

Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne region29.10.26, 07:58 • 21786 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Dnipro (city)