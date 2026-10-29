In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attacked a civilian electric train in Dnipro on October 29. Thirteen people were killed, and at least five were injured.
In Dnipro, 13 people were killed in an attack by the Russian Federation on October 29, and there are injured people. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on social media, UNN writes.
The enemy attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Dnipro. 13 people were killed in the Russian attack on Dnipro
According to him, at least five people were injured. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance.
There is a tragedy in Dnipro. A drone hit a civilian electric train. Many people have been killed. A large number are injured
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne region29.10.26, 07:58 • 21786 views