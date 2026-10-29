In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed

In Dnipro, 13 people were killed in an attack by the Russian Federation on October 29, and there are injured people. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on social media, UNN writes.

The enemy attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Dnipro. 13 people were killed in the Russian attack on Dnipro - Hanzha reported.

According to him, at least five people were injured. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance.

There is a tragedy in Dnipro. A drone hit a civilian electric train. Many people have been killed. A large number are injured - Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov confirmed on social media.

Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne region