In Dnipro, a scandal is being investigated involving a cadet who photographed himself next to the body of a deceased girl.

The Dnipro State University of Internal Affairs has launched an official investigation into information about the inappropriate behavior of cadets during their participation in search operations. This was reported by the Dnipro State University of Internal Affairs, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On the evening of March 18, a photo began circulating online showing one of the DSUIA cadets, who had been involved in the search for the teenager, smiling while posing next to the body of the deceased 14-year-old girl.

The university of internal affairs reacted to the incident.

During the investigation, individuals involved in the incident have already been identified. The leadership of the educational institution resolutely condemns any manifestations of disrespect for human dignity, especially in situations related to tragedies and deaths. Such behavior is unacceptable for a student at an institution of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and a future law enforcement officer. - the post reads.

According to preliminary information, an official investigation is currently underway to fully establish the circumstances of the incident and provide a legal assessment of the actions of all involved persons.

The results will be announced additionally. The university expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. - emphasize the DSUIA.

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