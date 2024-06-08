In Denmark, the attacker of Prime Minister Frederiksen was arrested, it turned out to be a pole

A judge has jailed until June 20 a 39-year-old Pole accused of beating Mette Frederiksen in central Copenhagen. This is reported by the Gdansk agency DR, reports UNN.

At the hearing, the detainee pleaded not guilty. Probably, during the incident at about 17:50 on Kultorvet, he was both in a state of drug intoxication and tipsy, the police estimated after the arrest.

According to the record that was read out at the hearing, he was so sluggish that he had to be helped out of the car.

Police believe he hit the prime minister with a clenched fist on his right shoulder. This is violence against a person who is in the civil service, the prosecution says.

In addition, Copenhagen police consider it an aggravating circumstance that the violence occurred due to legal statements by Mette Frederiksen during a public debate.

During police questioning on Saturday night, he said he was surprised to see the prime minister on the street. He also noticed her talking to people and arguing with someone.

At a court hearing on Saturday, he denies information in a police report that he had anything against Mette Frederiksen:

He adds that he considers her "a really good prime minister." In fact, he was "positively surprised" to see her on the street.

At the same time, the judge in his decision decided that the attacker knew very well who Frederiksen was, and therefore there is a reasonable suspicion that he attacked a government official.

