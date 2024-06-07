Danish prime minister attacked in Copenhagen

The Prime Minister of Denmark was beaten up on an open street. Mette Frederiksen was beaten up by a man on Kultorvet Street in Copenhagen on Friday evening. The man was arrested. This is reported by the Ritzau news agency from the Office of the Prime Minister of Denmark, reports UNN.

Details

Frederiksen is shocked by the incident, the statement said. Her office no longer comments on the matter.

Danish prime minister Mette Fredriksen was attacked and beaten by a man in Copenhagen's Kultorvet Square today. Mette, of course, is shocked by the attack. I have to say, it amazes all of us who are close to her environment minister Magnus Hoinicke wrote on the social network X.

Police in the Danish capital confirm the incident, but also do not comment.

